Immediate relief for Western Division cane farmers

Sugarcane farmers in Fiji’s Western Division are getting immediate financial relief after the recent fire at the Rarawai Mill.

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh says, starting tomorrow, all loan applications and documentation fees will be waived for growers applying for loans to cover cane harvesting costs for the rest of the crushing season.

He says this will ease financial pressure and help farmers continue their work despite the fire.

Singh announced the launch of the Loyalty Agreement Signup between the Sugar Cane Growers Fund and Pacific Energy in Ba.

Under the program, growers who register their vehicles will get loyalty cards that give an extra five cents per litre discount on fuel for the next three years.

The Loyalty Card Program, introduced in December last year, has already registered more than 2,200 growers.

Farmers also get discounts of two to 12.5 percent at participating service providers, including private hospitals, pharmacies, retailers, hardware stores, and machinery dealers.

Singh says these initiatives and partnerships are helping farmers stay productive and protect their livelihoods.

