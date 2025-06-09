Human trafficking remains a threat

The Ministry of Immigration emphasizes that human trafficking is not a series of isolated crimes, but a dangerous, organized global network.

Speaking on World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Permanent Secretary Aliki Salusalu stated that it remains a serious, albeit often underreported, problem in Fiji.

Salusalu adds that the Fijian government has taken steps to strengthen its legal frameworks by signing the UN Anti-Trafficking Protocol and updating its legislation under the Crimes Decree 2009.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he acknowledged that Fiji’s Tier 2 ranking in the U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report indicates significant challenges persist.

“Their tools are deception, coercion, violence, and debt bondage each method designed to control and exploit. Victims are commoditized and used for forced labor, sexual exploitation, forced begging, and other forms of servitude that defy our shared moral conscience. Behind every statistic is a real human life women, men, and children stripped of their freedom, hope, and dignity.”

Salusalu stresses that fighting corruption is crucial as trafficking networks frequently exploit compromised systems.

He is calling for a united front from all countries and organizations, reiterating that human trafficking is a complex, highly profitable criminal enterprise generating an estimated $300 billion annually.

These operations span borders, leveraging digital platforms, corrupt officials, and legal loopholes.

He also highlights the dire reality that over 50 million people are currently trapped in modern slavery.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.