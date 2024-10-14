Human rights are a moral imperative: Garcia

The Deputy Head of the European Union in the Pacific, Nereo Garcia, reiterates the importance of human rights as both a moral imperative and a legal obligation during his address at a recent Inter-tertiary Debate held at the FNU in Nasinu.

Garcia emphasizes that governments and institutions must be held accountable for their actions, and individuals must be empowered to claim their rights.

The Deputy Head of EU in the Pacific stresses that we must acknowledge that human rights are not a zero-sum game where the recognition of one person’s rights detracts from those of others.

“In fact, the realization of human rights is a collective endeavor that requires the participation and cooperation of all individuals and groups. They all contribute to a thriving democratic society.”

Garcia notes that we must confront the systemic barriers that prevent the full realization of human rights which includes addressing issues such as poverty, inequality, and discrimination, which are often the root causes of human rights violations, to make sure that people have the freedom to choose.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal points out that universities used to be very active hubs for student activism, but due to critical discourse in the past, that culture seems to have eroded in recent times.

“A lot of that, of course, could be attributed to the fact that we had an extended period of authoritarian rule in Fiji. Where critical discourse wasn’t really encouraged in many ways. It also sort of meant consequences for people that were engaging in critical discourse on political matters.”

The discussions not only engage students in important societal issues but also encourage a renewed focus on human rights as central to development and governance in the region.