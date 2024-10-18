Huge numbers for USP strike

The strike action is the right of every staff.

These are the words of the Association of University of the South Pacific Staff (AUSPS) General Secretary Rosie Fatiaki.

The USP staff participating are all dressed in black outfits to show solidarity and support for the removal of the Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

They are also joined by students in this march.

More than 150 staff members and students are participating in the strike

Some of the strong slogans that are being chanted on the Laucala campus include, ‘We stand for Justice! We want Dr Tamara! Pal must go!’

The AUSPS and the University of the South Pacific Staff Union (USPSU) are demanding that Vice Chancellor Professor Ahluwalia step down from his position and have Dr Tamara Osborne-Naikatini reinstated.



They are also wanting other staff issues to be addressed.

This is a developing story.