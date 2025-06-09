Hospitals spread festive cheer to vulnerable children

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The festive spirit reached vulnerable children in the Western Division as Lautoka Hospital and Ba Hospital partnered to deliver gifts through the Tree of Hope Drive.

Children from St Tabitha Children’s Home in Saweni, Lautoka, and the Veilomani Boys Home in Ba received individually selected presents, personally handed over by hospital staff.

The initiative went beyond donations, with staff taking time to engage with the children and reinforce a sense of care, inclusion and dignity during the festive season.

The Tree of Hope Drive reflects Aspen Medical’s commitment to community outreach, extending support beyond clinical services and into social wellbeing.

Hospital management says the drive highlights the importance of compassion and human connection in healthcare, particularly for children in care.

The visit brought visible excitement among the children, creating meaningful moments and lasting memories during the holiday period.

