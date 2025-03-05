Hope insight for Nabavatu villagers

Launch of groundbreaking ceremony for the new village site in Naidovi, Dreketi, marking the beginning of construction.

After four long years, 37 families from Nabavatu village in Macuata are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Minister for Rural Development, Sakiasi Ditoka, officially launched the groundbreaking ceremony for the new village site in Naidovi, Dreketi, marking the beginning of construction.

Ditoka says the plan is for the first 10 homes to be completed by July this year, with the remainder to be finished by December.

The project is being carried out by Engineering Express Logistics Limited.

Turaga na Vunivalu of Dreketi, Ratu Maika Rokobatidua, expressed deep gratitude to the government for their unwavering support, which has rekindled hope and brought smiles to the faces of the villagers.

He says this ceremony signifies a fresh start for those who have been living in temporary tents at Savadrua since the geohazard event of 2021.

Ratu Maika adds the event was a powerful symbol of progress, a tangible sign that the struggles of the past are being acknowledged, and the community is finally moving towards a brighter, more secure future.

The Nabavatu relocation project is being funded by the government through a $5.9 million contribution from the Relocation of Communities Trust Fund.

