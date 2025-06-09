Hope for Narata as climate resilience project gets underway

Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya during the groundbreaking ceremony in Narata Village. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Construction has started to relocate Narata village in Nadroga to a safer site, giving residents relief from years of flooding and erosion.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility, in partnership with the government, is leading a project to relocate homes away from the river that has repeatedly threatened the community’s land and livelihoods.

Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says Narata is one of three communities set to benefit from this climate resilience initiative, showing that securing funding for such projects is possible.

“Very exciting times as we start to shorten the time for climate finance to reach our people. Often, we get the question, why are you going to all these international trips and going overseas to do this? This is why. Because if you don’t attend and are not present, you won’t have access to that climate finance.”

For villagers like Jiuta Navukula, the project brings a long-awaited solution. Until last year, erosion had reached the front door of his home.

“As of last year, the erosion had reached close to our front door. It’s very difficult to sleep at night, especially when it rains. I am usually the one to alert the village to move to higher ground when the water level rises.”

Getting to this point took years of outreach, as the community sought help from multiple organisations.

“We’ve had many organisations come here to survey the area, and we’ve spoken to several NGOs, but we feel truly blessed that we are now getting the help we need.”

The $220,000 project has already been implemented in Macuata-i-Wai, and the next community set to benefit will be Vuniniudrovu.

