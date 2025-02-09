Holistic care enhances cancer treatment

[ FilePhoto ]

People-centred care is crucial for cancer patients as it focuses on providing holistic and compassionate treatment.

This involves actively listening to patients’ needs, respecting their preferences, and ensuring they are well-informed.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says this approach reduces anxiety, improves well-being, and focuses on the whole person, not just the illness.

He adds that it is vital for healthcare providers to show empathy towards cancer patients.

“When a patient walks through the door of any clinic, it’s not just the mouth walking through, like in dentistry. We need to look at the person holistically, from head to toe.”

Ravunawa says that this year, they will focus on creating early interventions and raising awareness in remote villages.

Head of Wellness at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Devina Nand, emphasizes the importance of practicing a healthy lifestyle to reduce the high rates of cancer.

“It means we need to eat healthily, engage in physical activity, stop tobacco and alcohol consumption, take care of our mental health, and improve the environment around us.”

Nand adds that understanding a cancer patient’s financial, emotional, and social situation is essential to providing the right support and care tailored to their needs.