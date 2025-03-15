Holi Masti event underway in Suva

The FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event is currently underway at the Damodar City Carpark in Suva, with a large crowd enjoying live performances and vibrant festivities.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM Team Leader, Aziza Nisha, says attendees can look forward to an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary performances yet to come.

She adds that so far, different groups have performed Chautal and Jogira acts, adding to the cultural richness of the celebration.

“We have a huge number of crowd and we’re expecting more as soon as we go towards this evening. And also our entire team is here. So if you want to come and play Holi with them, you’re most welcome. We’re giving out colors in our FBC tent.”

The event features a mix of live performances, including local talent such as dance groups and singers.

The event began at 3pm and will conclude at 8pm.

