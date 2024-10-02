Ho handed suspended sentence

Former national squash representative, Justice Ho has been handed a suspended sentence by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Ho pleaded guilty to the amended charge of a false or misleading document.

In the summary of facts tendered by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption, it was highlighted that Ho tendered two TIN numbers for two private individuals to a senior customs officer, for the release of a consignment knowing it to be confirmed to be false.

According to FICAC, part of Ho’s mitigating factors was he was only instructed to have the consignment picked up.

However, Resident Magistrate, Talei Kean said that ignorance of the law is not an excuse and cannot be relied upon or used to justify one’s actions.

The Nadi Magistrates Court sentenced Ho to an initial sentence of eighteen months imprisonment however due to the mitigating factors and a guilty plea on his own accord, the court reduced his sentence to nine months which has been suspended for three years.