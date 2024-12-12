HIV test kit supply stable

The Health Ministry has confirmed that they have sufficient HIV test kits available in stock.

This is in response to concerns raised by Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea who said that Fiji was on the brink of facing a shortage of testing kits, which could undermine efforts to combat the spread of HIV.

However, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu stated they have adequate stock; however, the ministry is facing challenges in terms of procurement.

The Health Minister says they are working with relevant ministries to ensure a consistent supply of the kits.



[Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu]

“So, like procurement issues, we buy everything from overseas. So, in that sense, it will always be a challenge. So, what the ministry has done is try to improve our procurement process in talks with the Minister of Finance and other relevant ministries. But nevertheless, we have been briefed that we have adequate supplies.”

Dr. Vakamocea believes that if an epidemic-level response is initiated by the Ministry, Fiji can get access to much-needed testing kits from donor partners.

“So it’s not just the testing kits, it’s the confirmatory test as well. That’s also, I believe it’s finished now. So we don’t have that, we don’t have drugs, and we don’t even have, the strategy still hasn’t been finalized, the surge response. So everything is happening very, very slowly.”

UNAIDS Country Director Renata Ram says that they assist in facilitating the requisition of medical stock only at the request of the Health Ministry.



[UNAIDS Country Director Renata Ram]

Ram says that UNAIDS actually supports the coordination of HIV services and in the event if Fiji face stock-out issues they will work with partners to try and help the Ministry of Health to actually getting medication in.

The UNAIDS had taken on this initiative to try and get HIV drugs into the country.

The FMA has called on communities and organizations to lend their support in advocating for increased resources and awareness to combat the issue.