Historic cane payment ahead of Diwali

Sugarcane farmers will receive an unprecedented increase in payments ahead of Diwali.

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh confirms that farmers will receive a record total payment of $105.08 per tonne for the 2023 crop, the highest payment ever in the history of the industry.

Singh says this marks a significant increase from the $101.08 per tonne previously announced in May, when farmers received $21.75 per tonne as part of the third payment installment.

He adds that recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by farmers, particularly those posed by climate change, the government has decided to add an additional $4 per ton including $2.57 which was already scheduled for payment ahead of Diwali, and an extra $1.43 as a top-up.

Singh says the increase aims to provide much-needed relief to farmers, enabling them to meet immediate needs and motivating them to continue investing in sugarcane production.

Singh says the impacts of climate change have made it incredibly difficult for farmers to increase production.

He says this cane payment will help alleviate their hardships and allow them to focus on improving output.

The Minister says with Diwali approaching this timely financial boost offers hardworking farmers a reason to celebrate their resilience and dedication.

He has also acknowledged the immense contributions of farmers to Fiji’s economy and expressing optimism for the future of the sugarcane industry.