High priority infrastructure plans laid out for CWM

The CWM Hospital Priority Infrastructure Plan Report, launched today, identifies 27 high-priority infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the report is essential to the overall CWM Hospital redevelopment master plan.

Rabuka adds the report identifies the hospital’s immediate needs while the long-term master plan is developed.

He says implementing the report’s recommendations will ensure the existing CWM Hospital continues serving Fijians for the next few years while structural and layout work progresses toward the new CWM Hospital’s operation.

“A major reason for the dilapidated state of public infrastructure such as CWM Hospital is the poor maintenance planning and work over the years. It has contributed to the deterioration of the facilities to the stage where when repairs are needed they are major repairs and very expensive, like we are seeing with CWM Hospital and other government premises today.”

A team of technical experts and infrastructure engineers compiled the report after thoroughly assessing the existing infrastructure.