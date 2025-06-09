Hibiscus Festival kicks off with 10 contestants ready to shine

The much-anticipated 69th Hibiscus Festival has officially launched.

Speaking at the launch, Suva City Council Chief Executive and Festival Committee Chairp Tevita Boseiwaqa says this year’s festival goes beyond entertainment, linking with community initiatives such as the recent social challenges event and youth games.

Boseiwaqa:

“It’s about empowering our young people, providing them opportunities to showcase their talents, and engaging them in meaningful dialogue about the challenges we face as a society.”

Ten contestants will compete for the Miss Hibiscus crown, each sponsored by different organizations.

Boseiwaqa says throughout the week, they will not only take the stage but also contribute to discussions on social issues affecting communities across Fiji.

Boseiwaqa also stressed the importance of safety, security, and cleanliness during the festival.

He says the Suva City Council has partnered with the Fiji Police Force, National Fire Authority, Saint John Ambulance, and others to ensure festival-goers are safe.

“Additional patrols, traffic management, and emergency services will be on hand throughout the event. A clean Suva is a proud Suva,” Boseiwaqa added.

The Hibiscus Festival continues to celebrate Fiji’s diversity, creativity, and resilience, with organizers confident this year’s edition will bring communities together in a spirit of unity and joy.

