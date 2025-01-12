Here to serve, not for politics says Bulitavu

Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says he was invited by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to join his cabinet, and his appointment has nothing to do with politics.

Responding to questions regarding his constant shift in political alliance, Bulitavu says he is an independent Member of Parliament and ready to serve in his new role.

He says for the time being he is here to serve the people under the leadership of Rabuka.

In response to a question about his experience, the new minister stated that he is well-acquainted with climate change issues.

Despite this being his first ministerial role in over a decade in politics, Bulitavu highlighted years of experience on a climate change committee.

He then stressed areas that interest him in his new role.

“Actually, the effects of climate change are probably our ocean. We have an ocean conference coming up later this year. I’m also looking into protecting our marine ecosystem and providing food security for our people. These are some of the things that are essential for the people.”

He says he is familiar with the various climate policies and looks forward to a review of key legislation pertaining to his ministry.

He adds that reviewing a Litter Act will also be a big focus for him.

Bulitavu had also recently attended the last Conference of Parties in Azerbaijan.