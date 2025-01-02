Heavy rain alert, possible flash-flooding

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has issued a heavy rain alert and also says people should be prepared for possible flash-flooding and reduced visibility on roads.

The heavy rain alert is in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, the Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu, including Momi to Nadi, Lautoka, Ba through Tavua to Rakiraki.

The warning is also for the interior of Ba, Ra, Nadroga/Navosa, Serua/Namosi, Naitasiri and Tailevu provinces and is now in force for the rest of Viti Levu.

The warning is in relation to a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain that is affecting the Western and Northern parts of Fiji, that is expected to gradually spread over the rest of the country by tomorrow.

People in the Northern Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands can expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms and isolated thunderstorms with likely heavy falls.