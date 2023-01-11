Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

Heavy rain alert. [File Photo]

A heavy rain alert has been issued for some parts of the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the heavy rain alert is now in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and the Northern Lau group.

According to the weather office, occasional rain and thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected over these areas from today until Saturday.

The Fiji Met Service says this is due to a trough of low pressure that approaches the country from the northeast.