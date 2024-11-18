Healthy living key to combating cancer crisis

Cancer survivors in Fiji are set to receive enhanced emotional and social support alongside medical care with the Fiji Cancer Society welcoming a key strategy in the recently launched National Development Plan.

The plan is aimed at strengthening social services for survivors.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan said that addressing the long-term well-being of cancer survivors requires more than just medical interventions, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach.

Fiji Cancer acknowledged challenges in Fiji’s healthcare system particularly the strain caused by the migration of frontline workers and limited capacity in hospitals.

“So if you recall mid last year, there was about seven to eight hundred nurses that left, I think within three months. They’re still facing those challenges. We have nurses that are doing 12-hour shift.”

Chan urged Fijians to adopt healthier lifestyles and prioritize early detection through regular screenings.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya confirmed the government’s commitment to tackling cancer through collaborations with stakeholders to improve early detection and promote healthy living.

“We have now 25 percent of our people that live in informal and squatter settlements. There are people who live in poverty. They too need to get this information. They may have access to hospitals, but they still aren’t accessing the services that they should because cancer is preventable.”

The initiative emphasizes the growing recognition of the complex needs of cancer survivors and the importance of collective action in addressing Fiji’s cancer burden.