World Bank to assist Fiji’s health sector

The World Bank has stepped in to assist Fiji in improving its health infrastructure and services.

This as they are currently carrying out a review of the health sector in Fiji to identify and make improvements to medical equipment, staff, and overall infrastructure.

World Bank’s Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, Manuela Ferro says the review also includes ways to reduce hospital costs for Fijians.

“How much individual families pay out of their own pockets and how much the government can contribute from their own side they already contribute quite a bit. But I think the government would like to see more outcomes and better results in terms of the health status of the population for what it spends and is willing to invest more.”

The World Bank has also donated three Biochemistry machines worth over a million dollars that will be used at the Suva, Labasa, and Nadi hospitals.

Acting Minister for Health Filimoni Vosarogo has reaffirmed the coalition government’s approach to transforming the health sector.

“The World Bank, in consultation with other industries, the private sector community, and development partners, is conducting the ongoing health sector review, which will provide a holistic blueprint to guide governments and partners ’ key investments in the health sector for a healthier and more productive future.”

The World Bank officials also met with the Raiwaqa Health Centre and CWM Hospital staff today.

They also held informal discussions with these staff to get recommendations on how to improve the health sector.