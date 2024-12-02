Women face higher NCD risks

[File Photo]

The newly launched health report on Fiji’s health system reveals that women in Fiji are facing serious health risks due to non-communicable diseases.

These diseases, driven by lifestyle factors like diet and exercise, are becoming a growing concern for the country.

The report shows that 70 percent of women aged between 15 and 49 are overweight, and 45 percent are obese.

Article continues after advertisement

It also reveals that 18.3 percent of women also get too little physical activity, compared to 11.3 percent of men.

The report states that this is causing health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and complications during pregnancy.

The report also highlights that poor diets among mothers lead to poor nutrition for their children, which can affect their health as they grow

The World Bank report – Fiji Health Sector Review, “Mo Bulabula, ka Bula Balavu” Wishing You a Healthy Life and Long Life states that traditional, healthy Fijian foods are being replaced by processed and fast foods like sugary drinks, instant noodles, and fried snacks.

These foods are high in sugar, salt, and calories and as a result, 63 percent of adults in Fiji eat more than the recommended daily calorie intake.

It says women are particularly affected by these changes, as they often manage food choices for their families.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad stresses that there is a need to implement the recommendations of this report with urgency, as economic growth and the well-being of Fijians depend on it.

“High prevalence and early onset of non-communicable diseases among Fijian adults, as the data shows very clearly, threatens the economic opportunity presented by also the demographic shift that we are seeing now. So apart from the high direct cost in care through diagnosis and treatment, the indirect costs are also very concerning”

Prasad stresses that business as usual is no longer an option, calling for a whole-of-government approach to address these challenges.

“We will work very closely from the Ministry of Finance with the Ministry of Health, in particular with the Minister for Health and the Permanent Secretary, to ensure that we move away from business as usual and that we put in everything in our efforts to implement the recommendations of the report and particularly the four reform agenda items that the report quite rightly points out”

The World Bank report – Fiji Health Sector Review, “Mo Bulabula, ka Bula Balavu” Wishing You a Healthy Life and Long Life was launched on Friday.