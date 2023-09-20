Westpac staff give the gift of life

[File Photo]

The Westpac Fiji team organized blood drives in partnership with the Fiji Red Cross Society and Fiji National Blood Services in Suva and Lautoka branches to help save lives.

A number of employees turned up to donate blood at sites.

A total of 43 pints of blood were donated with 23 at the Lautoka Branch, and 18 at the Suva branch.

Fiji National Blood Services nurse, Wame Tokonivalu says over 100 pints of blood is used daily nationally for patients in need.

Westpac Chief Executive, Shane Smith says since the drives were organized in Viti Levu, the Labasa branch staff were also moved by this gesture and two employees volunteered to go down to the Labasa Blood Bank and donate blood.

Smith says they are proud to partner with Fiji Red Cross Soceity.