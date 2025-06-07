Unsafe food puts children at greatest risk: Health Minister

[File Photo]

Fiji has recorded a worrying number of food and fish poisoning cases over the past decade, including instances of contaminated food being recalled.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu during World Food Safety Day in Labasa, stressing that those living in poverty, especially children, are the most vulnerable.

Doctor Lalabalavu says food safety is critical but allows individuals to access the nutrients essential for their health, learning, and productivity.

“In Fiji, the past decade has revealed troubling statistics concerning cases of food and fish poisoning, leading to severe illnesses that are preventable. Access to safe and nutritious food is fundamental in sustaining life and promoting good health. When food is unsafe, whether due to harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical contaminants, it can lead to over 200 diseases, ranging from minor illnesses to life-threatening conditions.”

Doctor Lalabalavu says food safety incidents can range from minor inconveniences to major crisis, and a local issue can swiftly escalate into an international concern.

Divisional Health Inspector North Vakaruru Cavuilati adds that in Labasa the standard of food safety and practices for food operators remains a top priority since a lot of improvement needs to be done in terms of hygiene and safety standards of food.

Meanwhile, this year’s theme on World Food Safety Day is Food Safety: Science in Action, and the World Health Organization estimates that 600 million people worldwide are affected by food-borne illnesses each year, with more than 420,000 deaths from unsafe food.

