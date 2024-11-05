Typhoid precautions essential as cyclone season approaches

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to be cautious and take preventive measures against communicable diseases like typhoid as Fiji approaches another cyclone season.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says that typhoid is prevalent in most hot spots, like the Northern Division, through vaccination, but the onus is on the community members.

He says that the current typhoid conjugate vaccine is effective in protecting oneself, as cases could be expected to increase if proper hygiene is not practised.

“We will encourage our general public in the Northern Division to please, if the team is coming over to your respective areas, villages, and settlements for vaccination, please do take the time to ask questions. I have received the vaccination, and you know it works. The numbers have come down, so the onus is on the general public to please, if you are provided the opportunity to get your children vaccinated, please do.”

Doctor Lalabalavu says that dengue fever, leptospirosis, and typhoid cases could be expected due to the current rainy and wet season experienced in most parts of Fiji.

People are also urged to continue boiling all drinking water.

He also reassures that the Ministry will continue to monitor and practice preventative measures and awareness on the ground for the safety and welfare of the people.