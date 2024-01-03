Self-medication remains a challenge

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is urging Fijians to refrain from self-medication and strictly adhere to prescribed medications.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital Principal Pharmacist Dr Alvish Pillai highlighted instances where patients presented themselves as seeking antibiotics, inhalers, or other medications independently.

Dr Pillai says the MoH strongly discourages such practices, noting the potential risks and emphasizing the importance of seeking professional medical guidance to ensure patient safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“By that, I mean whatever you’re prescribed, whenever you’re prescribed, not take it for anything apart from bacterial infections, such as don’t use it for viral infections, headaches, or just a sore throat, have it prescribed by a doctor.”



CWMH Principal Pharmacist Dr Alvish Pillai

The Health Ministry says adhering to prescribed medications and consulting healthcare professionals remains the safest and most responsible course of action.