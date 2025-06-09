Rising maternal and cancer risks demand urgent response

[File Photo]

Fiji continues to face major challenges in reproductive health, with key indicators pointing to urgent areas of concern.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh says women still struggle to access modern contraception, limiting their ability to make informed choices about their health.

She adds that unintended pregnancies and maternal health concerns underscore the need for stronger healthcare services and policies.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re looking at modern methods of contraception, so from injectables to IUDs to pills to a whole range of whatever suits whoever. The uptake of that is not very high, so there needs to be a lot more done.”

Singh also warns of rising cases of reproductive cancers, stressing the need for improved healthcare delivery.

“Indicators around reproductive cancers, we can see it’s on the rise and services are not being delivered in the way that it should be. The number of deaths are increasing.”

Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana says efforts are being made to ensure communities are not deprived of essential services.

She adds that addressing these interconnected issues is critical to achieving sustainable health and well-being for all women.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.