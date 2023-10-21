RHD survivors inspires courage

Karita Lewasau (left), Sereana Vatubua

In a heartfelt movement aimed at empowering individuals affected by Rheumatic Heart disease, Sereana Vatubua and Karita Lewasau have come together to share their personal journeys, advocating for increased awareness and prompt intervention.

Their collective voice emphasizes the significance of timely diagnoses and the necessity of life-saving intervention for this potentially debilitating condition hoping to resonate within communities urging those afflicted with RHD to seek proper medical attention without fear and hesitation.

Former Air hostess and RHD Survivor, Sereana Vatubua Vatubua shared her story, from initial denial to acceptance of her condition, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Vatubua says that they are hoping to foster a culture of proactive healthcare-seeking and dispel misconceptions surrounding the management of RHD.

“I’ve changed my diet and my lifestyle and helping those around me that I feel who needs this and who are like me. They don’t know anything but otherwise, I have a good support system.”

Mother of two daughters, 34-year-old Karita Lewasau maintains that addressing the reality of her condition is imperative for effective treatment, indicating that denial is not a viable solution.

In the wake of this pressing concern, survivors have emerged as beacons of hope, sharing their triumphs over the challenges posed by RHD.