Renovations begin at Vunisea Hospital

Source: Ministry of Health / Facebook

Renovations have commenced at Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu.

The Health Ministry states that Hospital services have been temporarily relocated to nearby facilities at the Vunisea Government Station to ensure continued healthcare delivery for residents in 75 villages across nine districts in Kadavu.

New arrangements in place during the six-month renovation period includes the Hospital Conference Room serving as a temporary admission ward, Pharmacy services operating from the Sub-Divisional Medical Officer’s Office.

The General Outpatients Department based in the hospital’s Old Wing, Environmental Health (Licensing) and Physiotherapy services provided from the Ministry of Forestry Office and the Food and Nutrition (Dietician) services provided from the Ministry of Agriculture Office.

The Ministry is urging the community’s patience and support throughout the renovation period.

Services will remain relocated for a six-month period while renovation works are carried out.

The project is funded by the Australian government.

