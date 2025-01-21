Oceania Hospital to boost healthcare infrastructure

Oceania Hospital Pte Limited [File Photo]

Oceania Hospital Pte Limited is strengthening its commitment to improving healthcare delivery with an ongoing focus on both infrastructure development and expanding its service offerings.

Chief Executive, Murgessan Pillay says they will continue substantial investments into critical areas to provide better services and address evolving healthcare needs.

Pillay says they have been prioritizing infrastructure upgrades for several years and intend to keep the momentum going this year.

“We have been spending annually in excess of five million and this year, some of the larger investments are done. So we could be looking at something close to that amount.”

Pillay confirms the hospital is focusing on areas addressing key gaps in local healthcare, particularly in high-demand specialities offering patients new treatment options.

He says they are bringing in visiting specialists to perform advanced procedures unavailable to the current medical team.

This initiative aims to expand the hospital’s treatment offerings and provide access to high-quality care that patients might otherwise seek overseas.

They are introducing pediatric surgeries, cardiac procedures, orthopaedic surgeries, and cutting-edge treatments in urology and neurology.

These new services will bridge the gap in medical offerings and provide patients with access to the latest procedures closer to home.