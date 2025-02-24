Need for more oncologists: FCS

[File Photo]

The Fiji Cancer Society has stressed the urgent need for local medical students to pursue specialist studies in oncology, as demand for cancer treatment continues to rise.

Chief Executive Belinda Chan reveals that Fiji has only one qualified oncologist, while the number of cancer cases diagnosed each year continues to grow.

She says the statistics are alarming, with cancer remaining the third leading cause of death in Fiji, after heart disease and diabetes.

Speaking at the World Cancer Day health awareness event at the Bayley Clinic in Lautoka, Chan praised the participation of medical students from the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

She says it was encouraging to see students offering their help at the event and hopes this will inspire more of them to specialize in oncology.

Chan believes collaboration with medical students can raise awareness of the urgent need for more oncologists in Fiji, ultimately working toward a future free of cancer.

