MoH reviews CWM Hospital infrastructure incident

The Ministry of Health will review the recent infrastructure incident affecting several service areas at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The Ministry in a statement says that the reopening of the affected areas will proceed once it receives the full engineering and contractor plan.

It says that the scheduled surgeries are continuing in all four operating theatres, supported by an additional operating room now in use at the Maternity Unit.

Other cases are being managed by the CWMH teams through operating rooms at private hospitals in Suva.

The Ministry says that although the recovery area was the main section affected, a designated room has been made available and is currently being used for post-operative care.

The Special Outpatient and Diagnostic Services are continuing normal operations as well.

The outpatient blood collection has been temporarily relocated to the main laboratory.

The Ministry says Echo Services remain closed, with patients rebooked as the equipment undergoes technical evaluation.

It stresses that work is underway to identify suitable long-term measures that will improve the facility’s resilience and prevent similar disruptions in the future.

