MoH receives $1.1M in medical donations

American nonprofit organisation EqualMed officially handed over medical supplies worth $1.1 million to the Ministry of Health today.

The donation is part of EqualMed’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access in underserved communities worldwide, and Fiji is no exception.

Today’s contribution also marks a decade of the organisation’s support to Fiji’s health sector, with total assistance now exceeding $5 million.

The supplies include a range of medical equipment and essential medicines that will help hospitals and health centres across the country.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa, who received the donation on behalf of the government, acknowledged EqualMed’s long-standing support.

“These medical supplies will go a long way in saving lives and helping our health workers.”

The Ministry confirmed that the supplies will be distributed to hospitals and health facilities nationwide from Monday.

