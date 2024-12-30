Ministry urges hygiene practices to prevent waterborne diseases

[File Photo]

With the recent spell of heavy rain and flooding around the country, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is urging people to boil drinking water and adhere to basic hygiene practices.

It states that these measures will help prevent the spread of waterborne diseases such as Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue, and Diarrhoea.

The Ministry also advises people to avoid wading through floodwaters, maintain cleanliness in their living areas, and wash their hands regularly to reduce the risk of infection.

It says that anyone experiencing symptoms of these diseases, such as vomiting, headache, or fatigue, should seek prompt medical attention.

Early treatment is crucial, as it can prevent serious health complications and improve the chances of recovery.