Ministry received renovated Labasa emergency department

Korean ambassador to Fiji Kim Jin Hyung (left), Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

The Ministry of Health has officially received the handover of the renovated Labasa Hospital Emergency Department from the Korean government.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the renovation has cost around $1 million, a donation by the government of the Republic of Korea through the International Cooperation Agency.

He says this initiative has further strengthened the ongoing partnership between the two countries, especially prioritizing the development of the health infrastructure around Fiji.

“The emergency department is an important department in a hospital, as it is the first place that a very sick person enters when seeking health care at a hospital, and so the department and its environment should provide comfort and confidence to the patient at what can be a very challenging moment in their lives.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds the newly refurbished facility will now allow a better patient flow, reducing waiting time, providing a conducive working environment for emergency staff, and providing a safer and more comfortable waiting area for patients.



Korean ambassador to Fiji Kim Jin Hyung has also acknowledged the continuous bilateral support and hopes for more future collaboration.

“The new renovation facility will serve as a beacon of hope for those in need, and at home it will make a lasting impact on members of the community.”

The Labasa Emergency Department was officially opened in 2009 through KOICA donation, and it was again renovated with support from the Korean government last year.