Minister supports request for terrain-ready vehicles

Dr Atonio Lalabalavu [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has supported a request by healthcare workers for the provision of specialized vehicles capable of handling challenging terrain.

During his visit to the Bukuya, Nanoko, Nagatagata, Nadrau and Nadarivatu health centres last weekend, the Minister acknowledged the difficulties staff face in accessing isolated healthcare facilities.

He says the Ministry is addressing transportation issues for workers in these areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you can experience travelling in that terrain is challenging. So they were requesting if they can be provided some sort of vehicle, especially the much-needed vehicle that’s suitable for this terrain. And I support the request, and it’s the onus on the ministry to go back and see how best we can provide our staff working within this difficult environment with the support especially in terms of transportation.”

During the visit, Dr Lalabalavu also took the opportunity to assess healthcare facilities, review the working conditions of staff and understand their challenges.

The Minister says adequate transportation, proper facilities and a reliable supply of resources is crucial to enable workers to perform their duties effectively.

Access to clean, consistent water is vital for healthcare facilities and Dr Lalabalavu described it as a non-negotiable issue.

He adds they will continue to work with the WASH coordinator to address these challenges.

The Minister also discussed human resource shortages which are impacting healthcare delivery.