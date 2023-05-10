Lupus disease needs more attention

The Ministry of Health is committed to raising more awareness about lupus.

Lupus is a long-term disease in which the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal and healthy tissues.

As World Lupus Day is being marked today, specialist, Doctor Shrish Acharya says some people with lupus are not aware of the condition.

He says for this reason, more specialists are needed to help mentor and guide individuals diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Acharya claims patients have great potential, but they fear doing things due to stigmatization.

“So they have a lot of potential. I have patients with Lupus; they are toppers, and they have the scholarship to do their studies. They’re working well. They have families. One thing I’ve noticed is that a lot of young women do not want to come out.”



Lusiana Ratu.

Lupus survivor Lusiana Ratu also shared her challenging experience as she unexpectedly became pregnant while diagnosed with the disease.

“After three days of being at home with my twins, I collapsed. I thought this was it, but it was not done yet. I was kept in the hospital for weeks under close observation.”

The Ministry of Health has emphasized the importance of raising more awareness about lupus for early detection.

This way, they will be able to provide appropriate treatment on time.