Late detection still hindering cancer treatment efforts

[File Photo]

Late-stage cancer diagnosis continues to be a major challenge with the Fiji Cancer Society recording 200 new cases over the past nine months.

Chief Executive Belinda Chan says 60 percent of these cases were diagnosed late, placing significant pressure on the country’s already stretched health system.

The latest figures show 61 breast cancer cases, 25 cervical, 24 endometrial, eight prostate, and six ovarian cancers registered so far this year.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan.

Chan adds breast, cervical, endometrial, prostate and ovarian cancers make up the majority of cases.

“People have a tendency of, you have that six weeks in between. So you can go do what you wanna do. But that’s six-week stretches. So they need to understand the economic impact of their disease on the system. We’ve already got a system that is struggling.”

Chan says many patients delay medical care, often trying alternative treatments before returning when their conditions worsen.

“So denial plays a very important role in their journey. And they expect the doctors to perform miracles. And they can’t because it’s late. But the impact, the economic impact it has on the system is huge as opposed to if they had just waited and then just come and get their treatment done.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa urges Fijians to prioritize regular screening and seek timely medical advice.

“Cancer is something that should not be taken lightly. If we find a little lump or anything, any little bone in any part of your body, you must seek medical attention early.”

The Society recorded 373 new cancer cases last year, down from 470 in 2023, with authorities stressing that early detection and public awareness are crucial to reducing late-stage diagnoses.

