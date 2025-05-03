HIV surge strategy gains boost

The Health Ministry has received life-saving HIV and TB medicines and diagnostic supplies worth over $600,000 which will strengthen the country’s outbreak response.

This comes as Fiji continues to respond to an HIV outbreak declared earlier this year.

Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has acknowledged the support by the United Nations Development Programme Pacific Office.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Lalabalavu says the support from UNDP came when Fiji’s procurement systems were under strain during the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped ensure a reliable supply of life-saving medicines.

Between January and September 2024, Fiji recorded 1,093 HIV cases.

Dr Lalabalavu says the donation includes essential HIV, STI, hepatitis B, and TB medications and diagnostic supplies.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to maintain uninterrupted treatment for people living with HIV, scale up testing across the country, strengthen our TB responses and ensure our gene expert machines are operational where they are most needed.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the support received from UNDP is more than a delivery of supplies, it is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to health and equity.

Fiji’s National HIV Surge Strategy 2024-2027 was launched earlier this year and aims to reduce HIV transmission, improve testing and treatment, and address links between HIV and drug use.

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry is confident that, with partners like UNDP, Fiji can build a strong and inclusive healthcare system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.