Health ministry warns of potential risks during adverse weather

The Health Ministry has issued an urgent advisory for residents in flood-affected areas to take precautions against waterborne diseases as heavy rains and flooding continue.

The Ministry advises the public to boil all drinking water and use clean containers for water storage to prevent illnesses such as typhoid fever and diarrheal diseases, which are common during such weather.

Residents in the western and northern parts of Fiji are also encouraged to store sufficient water for drinking, cooking, handwashing, and personal hygiene.

The health ministry urges parents to ensure children avoid playing in flooded areas, which may be contaminated by sewage overflow.

The Ministry adds that essential items, food supplies and medicines should be stored in elevated, dry places to prevent water damage.

It is also emphasizing on the importance of public cooperation in maintaining basic hygiene and sanitation to prevent disease outbreaks during this challenging period.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and follow all safety guidelines to protect themselves and their families from health risks associated with flooding.