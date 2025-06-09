Health Ministry under spotlight for facilitation issue

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is under the spotlight last night amidst claims it did not grant approvals for a team of overseas eye specialists to come and perform surgeries in Ba.

The organisation “Ba Vision” which specialises in eye clinic and surgeries and has been operating since 2011 and last night a representative informed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka that for nine years they have engaged specialists from overseas to conduct operations that have helped many people of Ba, however, this year the Ministry did not grant approvals.

The representative from Ba Vision stated that they have met all requirements and that the same team has been granted approvals all this while.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Rabuka says the Ministry should not be stopping such efforts.but should be the facilitator.

Rabuka says it means that they need to see that these speacists are qualified to do the work in Fiji.

Rabuka expressed dissapointment and says he will take this up with the Minister for Health.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.