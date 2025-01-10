Health Ministry receives 3,000 ARV Drugs from UNDP

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has received 3,000 much-needed emergency antiretroviral drugs from the United Nations Development Programme.

In a joint statement, UNDP and the Ministry of Health state that Fiji is experiencing a concerning rise in new HIV cases, with a reported 260 percent increase over the past year.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu has assured the public that anti-retroviral drug supplies remain steady and urged for continued testing and treatment adherence to mitigate further spread of the virus.

He adds that the ministry remains committed to stabilizing the supply chain for HIV test kits and ensuring ARV medication is available to all patients who need it.

Dr. Lalabalavu says that this partnership with UNDP ensures that they maintain continuity of care for the people and strengthen capacity to manage the current HIV surge.