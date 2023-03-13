FOFH conducts surgeries

[Source: Facebook]

Friends of Fiji Health has conducted 20 hysteroscopic myomectomy surgeries at the Labasa Hospital.

This surgery treats fibroids and help preserves the uterus.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus, it affects women’s ability to conceive and causes difficulty during pregnancy or childbirth.

Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Doctor Sunil Pillay says they would like to introduce the procedure in Fiji as it is a minimal invasive surgery.

“This year’s visit is to actually facilitate a day-step procedure where the womb is saved. So, we would be concentrating on the benign causes of abnormal uterine bleeding … where previously hysterectomy would be the answer, but now we are able to do a minimal invasive surgery.”

Dr Pillay says they also provided training on the procedure to local medical professionals.

FOFH donated $85,000 worth of hysteroscopy and CPR equipment to the Labasa Hospital.

It also donated $30,700 for the upgrade of three health centers in Savusavu; with the supply of solar power systems, refrigerators and medical equipment.

Friends of Fiji Health is a New Zealand based charity organization, established in 2010 by former Fiji citizens who are health and business professionals.