FMA calls for timely action in healthcare

The Fiji Medical Association states that inefficiencies in health care can have a negative impact on patient care.

Association President Dr Alipate Vakamocea says a lot of work is being done to address the issues, however, timeliness in terms of addressing the concerns is still an issue in the health system.

Dr Vakamocea adds addressing logistics and procedural issues in hospitals and healthcare centres can improve efficient delivery of medical interventions.

The FMA president claims these delays are causing challenges within the ministry.

“And we’ve said it before, delays lead to death or delays lead to increased mortality and morbidity. So it’s not just about other issues being addressed. The question is, are they being addressed in a timely manner? And that’s more important at this point.”

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says that they are focusing on addressing the short-term gaps to improve processes in the health sector.

“So while the plan is to train more, I believe addressing the short-term gap is something the ministry is closely discussing with the relevant ministries”

Last year, the Ministry of Health launched several initiatives to enhance healthcare delivery, focusing on infrastructure improvements, updates to procurement processes, and increased staff benefits.