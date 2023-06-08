Equipment to boost prostate cancer screening

A new P25 diagnostic colour Doppler ultrasound system machine has been provided to the Ministry of Health to further boost their prostate cancer screening.

Extra Supermarket Director Kavishay Abhimannu says they recognized a need for this and has donated this equipment, which is valued at $170,000, which is also part of the supermarket’s corporate social responsibility.

The equipment is important as prostate cancer is the second-most common leading cause of death in males in Fiji.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says it is concerning to note that in the past seven years, 416 men have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which averages 60 men a year.

“Unfortunately, many men in Fiji are not getting screened for prostate cancer due to a lack of awareness, education, cultural influences, and social barriers preventing them from seeking medical assistance. It is crucial that we change this narrative. We must educate men about the risks associated with prostate cancer and motivate them to undergo regular screenings.”

Extra Supermarket Manager Customer Experience, Berlinda Williams says the rate of detection and diagnosis is low due to the older methods of detection used outside major hospitals.

“This is exacerbated by the reluctance of men to undergo such examinations due to their embarrassing and painful nature. To address this issue, Extra Supermarket has recognized the importance of ultrasound scanners in the fight against cancer.”

Williams strongly believes that the private sector should support the government in providing much-needed medical assistance.

Abhimannu says prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men and it is sad but true that many men battle with this disease, this also affects a person’s mental health, quality of life and loved ones.

He says they believe that this funding towards the P25 Diagnostic Color Doppler Ultrasound System Machine will be of assistance in early detection of prostate cancer and to provide accurate diagnosis.



The P25 Diagnostic Color Doppler Ultrasound System Machine is mobile which means that accessibility to it will be wide in Fiji.

The supermarket says it is humbled in its support of the Fiji Cancer Society’s work in the community particularly in the fight against prostate cancer by early detection.

The P25 Diagnostic Color Doppler Ultrasound System Machine will provide in optimum resolution, speckle reduction and border detection which will enhance the quality of the image to have better clarity and improved permanence of structures.

This technology is one of the top range products with a systems Ultra-broad Bandwidth and advanced probe technology which enables better information collection.

The core feature of this Machine is the dynamic colour which gives clearer capture of colour flown and detailed visualization.”