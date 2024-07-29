End the stigma on menstruation: FWRM

[Source: FWRM/ Facebook]

Women and girls still have social, political and cultural barriers to controlling their sexual and reproductive health.

This was the sentiment shared by FWRM Governance Board Chair Daiana Buresova as she opened the third “Let’s Talk Period” festival over the weekend.

More than one hundred participants from diverse communities within the Suva and Nausori corridor took part in the event.

FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh says the culture of silence around periods mean that issues such as affordability of quality menstrual products, menstruation during disasters, the provision of proper WASH facilities and more are not addressed.



Singh says it is time to talk about these issues openly in our communities and homes

She says no one should start their period without knowing what is happening to their body and without having the proper facilities to take care of their menstrual hygiene and health.

Global statistics by UNICEF in 2022 found that stigma, poverty, and lack of access to basic services like toilets and water are main reasons why menstrual health and hygiene needs are unmet, increasing women and girls’ risk of infections.

UNICEF also stated that at least 1 in 10 women and girls in rural areas across 12 countries did not have a private place to wash and change during their last period.