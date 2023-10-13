Determining genuine cost of healthcare critical

The Fiji Medical Association is dedicated to precisely ascertaining the true expenses of healthcare.

To achieve this objective, they are in the process of forming a collaboration with the Ministry of Health to meticulously break down and analyze every component of healthcare expenditure.

Their ultimate aim is to enhance transparency and reinforce accountability within the healthcare sector.

President Dr. Basharat Munshi asserts that this assessment will contribute to more efficient budget management in the healthcare system.

“And this will ensure transparency in terms of understanding the real expenses, aiding in efficient budgeting and strategic planning to minimize unnecessary expenditure.”

The cost of healthcare in Fiji is believed to be consistently rising, a trend substantiated by the substantial budget allocation to the sector.

The action taken by FMA is one of several resolutions adopted at their recent annual conference, held last week.