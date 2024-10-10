Ba Hospital to achieve JCI accreditation

Ba Hospital is on track to become the first public hospital in Fiji to achieve world-renowned Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

Aspen Medical CEO Gavin Whiteside says they are hoping to get it by 2025.

Whiteside expresses his enthusiasm for the hospital’s progress, describing the impending accreditation as a “remarkable achievement for Fiji.”

He stresses the significance of this recognition, noting that it entails meeting the highest levels of safety, quality, and patient care, aligning Ba Hospital with global best practices.

“Fiji has made significant strides in advancing healthcare. But we know there is still much more to do. The opening of Ba Hospital is a concrete step forward in our journey towards improving the health sector. It will provide critical services to the people of Ba and the Western Division.”

Whiteside says this accreditation is expected to not only elevate Ba Hospital’s standards but also serve as a model for other healthcare facilities throughout the country.

He adds it symbolizes a broader commitment to enhancing healthcare access and quality for all citizens.