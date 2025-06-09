Aspen boosts nursing power

2025 Fiji Health Workforce Capacity Scholarships recipients Agnes Whippy (left) and Leena Mudaliar (right) both of whom are nurses working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Lautoka Hospital. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

The Aspen Medical Foundation is expanding its scholarship programme to strengthen specialist nursing in Fiji.

It will focus on supporting Ba and Lautoka hospitals.

The initiative now includes support for the Master of General Nursing and the Master of Emergency Nursing, aiming to strengthen critical areas such as emergency, ICU and perioperative care.

Five scholarships will be awarded next year through the University of Fiji.

This builds on the 2025 program, which provided four scholarships worth approximately $75,000.

The Foundation states the expansion reflects the growing need for advanced nursing expertise and the importance of empowering nurses to gain postgraduate qualifications.

Foundation Chair Sian Keys said the 2026 Fiji Scholarships mark an important step in building local health capacity.

She added that by supporting nurses to pursue higher qualifications, the programme invests in both individual careers and the wider healthcare system, ensuring patients continue to benefit from highly skilled professionals.

The scholarship is designed to ease financial barriers while allowing nurses to continue their essential work. Applications close on October 19.

