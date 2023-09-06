Agencies briefed on business now Fiji project

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Trade Ministry recently participated in the “National Environmental Health Symposium” at the Pearl Resort to emphasize the agenda of environmental determinants of health with a focus on food safety and security.

The symposium was an opportunity to engage with the relevant group of stakeholders about business now Fiji—the Fiji Government’s Ease of Doing Business Project.

During the symposium, the Ministry briefed participants on how the platform will function, describing the digital platform as a single portal that will provide multiple government services for business owners and investors in Fiji.

It says this integration is in line with the broader Health Ministry objective of ensuring food safety and security, as these services are vital for both the process of starting a business in Fiji as well as the application of building permits.

The ministries have been urged to recognize their importance as stakeholders in the business now Fiji Project, realizing it as part of the whole government approach to ensuring the ease of doing business in Fiji.