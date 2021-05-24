Home

Health

23 deaths due to leptospirosis

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 6:15 am

The Permanent Secretary of Health together with senior advisory managers are currently visiting the Ra sub-division to speculate on the current rising cases of leptospirosis in the division.

There have been 567 confirmed cases of leptospirosis so far, with outbreaks occurring in all four divisions.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says an increase in the number of cases admitted to hospitals infected with leptospirosis has been noted, with a death toll of 23 since the last update.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been 633 confirmed cases of dengue fever which is within the numbers expected for this time of the year while 44 cases of typhoid have been recorded as well.

 

