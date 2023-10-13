$2 million for heart surgeries

Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation is providing free heart surgeries that amount to more than $2 million.

Foundation Trustee Aleem Shah says the organization has already conducted heart surgeries on 25 patients as of this morning.

Shah says that the cost of one heart valve surgery is between $80,000 and $100,000 New Zealand dollars, but the foundation is providing that operation free of charge.

“When we come over here, we do about 24 to 25 patients. That amounts to, if you compare the cost that amounts to $2million dollars.”

Shah says that operation costs also increased after COVID, and the organization is looking at close to $350,000 to bring the team out to operate on 25 to 30 heart operations.

The Foundation is urging all children and their parents to come forward and get tested because early detection can save lives.